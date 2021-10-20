Manistique Weather Forecast
MANISTIQUE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 47 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
