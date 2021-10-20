Weather Forecast For San Augustine
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
