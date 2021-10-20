CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonopah, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Tonopah

Tonopah Digest
 8 days ago

(TONOPAH, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tonopah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cWwn37Q00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
Comments / 0

