Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cWwn2Eh00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

