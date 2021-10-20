Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0