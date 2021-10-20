Weather Forecast For Wadena
WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
