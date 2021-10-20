CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadena, MN

Weather Forecast For Wadena

Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 8 days ago

WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cWwn1Ly00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 28 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadena, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Newsbreak#Nws
Wadena Journal

Wadena Journal

Wadena, MN
37
Followers
358
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wadena Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy