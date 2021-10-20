CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bud, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Bud

Red Bud News Watch
 8 days ago

RED BUD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Red Bud News Watch

