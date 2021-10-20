CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Harlan

 8 days ago

HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cWwmywR00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Harlan News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

