Alva Weather Forecast
ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
