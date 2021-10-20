CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childress, TX

Childress Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

CHILDRESS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cWwmnTg00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly Sunny

    • High 74 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

