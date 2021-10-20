Childress Weather Forecast
CHILDRESS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly Sunny
- High 74 °F, low
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0