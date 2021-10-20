Childress Weather Forecast

CHILDRESS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Friday, October 22 Mostly Sunny High 74 °F, low Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.