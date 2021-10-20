CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rockport

ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cWwmmax00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 60 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

