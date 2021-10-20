4-Day Weather Forecast For Rockport
ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 60 °F
- 14 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
