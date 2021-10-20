Daily Weather Forecast For Watseka
WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0