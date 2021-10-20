CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watseka, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Watseka

Watseka Updates
 8 days ago

WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0cWwmdeQ00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

