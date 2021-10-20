CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

Newport Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHhy6_0cWwmZ4O00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 49 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

