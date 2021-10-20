Newport Weather Forecast
NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 48 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
