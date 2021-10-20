4-Day Weather Forecast For Liberty

LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 55 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



