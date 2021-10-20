CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Liberty

Liberty Dispatch
Liberty Dispatch
 8 days ago

LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0cWwmStJ00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Liberty Dispatch

Liberty Dispatch

Liberty, NY
53
Followers
333
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Liberty Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy