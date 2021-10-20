4-Day Weather Forecast For Liberty
LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0