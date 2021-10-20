CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Williamstown

Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 8 days ago

WILLIAMSTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtkrC_0cWwmPF800

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Williamstown Updates

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown, KY
55
Followers
357
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy