Daily Weather Forecast For Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0