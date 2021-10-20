CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonners Ferry, ID

Bonners Ferry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Bonners Ferry News Watch
 8 days ago

BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

