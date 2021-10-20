Bonners Ferry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 22
Light Rain Likely
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain Likely
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
