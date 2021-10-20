CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Warsaw Digest
 8 days ago

WARSAW, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cWwm39d00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

