Daily Weather Forecast For Jena
JENA, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
