Lake City, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake City

Lake City Bulletin
 8 days ago

LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cWwlquq00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



 

Lake City, MN
Lake City, MN
