4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake City
LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 52 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 50 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0