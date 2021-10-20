4-Day Weather Forecast For Ely

ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 33 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 53 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



