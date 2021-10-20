CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Barkley Tried to Set Kenny Smith Straight on Kyrie Irving's Anti-Vax Choice

TNT's Inside the NBA crew welcomed basketball season back on Tuesday night and commissioner Adam Silver joined the broadcast to talk about Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and the global growth of the league. Silver again said he hoped Irving would get vaccinated. First for himself and his family, then for his community and finally, for the league.

Following Silver's appearance, the crew discussed Irving with Kenny Smith saying something about Kyrie taking his consequences so it's his choice. Charles Barkley was among those who disagreed.

Barkley jumped in to explain why it's so important to get vaccinated. Like Silver said, not just for yourself, but for your family and teammates and community.

The Big Lead

Muhammad Ali Did a Pro-Vaccine PSA, Kyrie Irving Did a Directionless IG Live

Kyrie Irving went on Instagram Live on Wednesday nighit to speak for the first time since the Brooklyn Nets told him to stay away if he wasn't vaccinated. In these two clips you can see that he doesn't have any sort of plan. If he explained what he was standing up for, besides being unvaccinated, the internet doesn't appear to have caught it.
The Oregonian

Charles Barkley sounds off on Kyrie Irving vaccine decision: ‘You don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.’

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley never holds back. On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, he had a strong message for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving was absent from the Nets’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks because of his decision to remain unvaccinated — he is not allowed to play home or away games with the team. Irving isn’t allowed to play home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, and the Nets decided altogether to keep him out of games until he’s eligible to play in all of them.
The Spun

Look: J.R. Smith Has A Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving went on Instagram Live on Wednesday night to explain why he’s not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. “It’s reality that, you know, in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated,” Irving said, via CBS Sports. “I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice. And I would ask y’all just to respect that choice, and I am gonna just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates, and just be part of this whole thing.”
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

For the past 24 hours, sports fans have been debating whether Kyrie Irving is a top 75 player of all time. Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on Irving’s résumé this Thursday. Not only does he have Irving in the top 75, he actually thinks the All-Star guard would be really high up on his all-time list.
HipHopDX.com

Plies Shuts Down Magic Johnson Critics Who Compare HIV Diagnosis To COVID-19

Show of hands: who thought Plies would become one of Hip Hop’s voices of reason in 2021? From calling out CEOs for not fairly compensating employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic to highlighting the hypocrisy of pro-police Blue Lives Matter supporters, the 45-year-old Florida rapper has emerged as an unlikely source of wisdom on social media.
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
rolling out

The NBA puts more pressure on Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated; could miss season

The NBA can’t mandate that all its players get vaccinated, but can decide if its players are allowed to step on the court and has a made a ruling in Kyrie Irving’s stance on not getting injected. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Oct. 12, that Irving will not play or practice with the Brooklyn Nets until he is eligible to become a full participant under local COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
