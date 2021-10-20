Charles Barkley Tried to Set Kenny Smith Straight on Kyrie Irving's Anti-Vax Choice

TNT's Inside the NBA crew welcomed basketball season back on Tuesday night and commissioner Adam Silver joined the broadcast to talk about Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and the global growth of the league. Silver again said he hoped Irving would get vaccinated. First for himself and his family, then for his community and finally, for the league.

Following Silver's appearance, the crew discussed Irving with Kenny Smith saying something about Kyrie taking his consequences so it's his choice. Charles Barkley was among those who disagreed.

Barkley jumped in to explain why it's so important to get vaccinated. Like Silver said, not just for yourself, but for your family and teammates and community.