MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Access to Muskegon State Park will be restricted for six months beginning Monday to accommodate ongoing work on a large water main project. Scenic Drive south of Memorial Drive will close on Nov. 1 so that 4,000 feet of pipe can be assembled. The pipe will be pulled through a hole being drilled under the Muskegon Channel from the south side near Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO