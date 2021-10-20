PUBLIC NOTICE On July 21, 2021...

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) announced Friday he will not seek reelection next year, marking an end to a 12-year House career that was capped off by vocal criticism of former President Trump. In a video announcing his retirement at the end of his term in January 2023, Kinzinger recalled his...
President Joe Biden said on Friday that Pope Francis told him he was a "good Catholic" who can receive communion, widening a gulf between Francis and conservative U.S. bishops who want to deny it because of Biden's support for abortion rights. Biden and the pope held an unusually long 75-minute...
The Albany County sheriff held a news conference one day after a misdemeanor complaint was filed charging former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with forcibly touching a woman. Cuomo, who resigned in August after several allegations were made against him, has repeatedly denied accusations of sexual harassment. According to the...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday admitted that his administration was "clumsy" in its handling of the deal that deprived France of billions in defense contracts. The comment came during of a closely watched meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Rome, meant to repair fractured ties after a rift over an agreement to provide Australia with submarines,
The Department of Justice announced a historic settlement with survivors and families of the victims of the 2015 shooting at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The DOJ acknowledged that it mishandled a background check for the shooter who killed nine people. Jeff Pegues reports.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mounting trash. Closed firehouses. Fewer police and ambulances on the street. That’s the possibility New York City is bracing for come Monday as a COVID-19 vaccine mandate looms and thousands of municipal workers remain unwilling to get the shots. Police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and most...
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ recommendations to take on only light duties and not travel, Buckingham Palace said Friday. The decision comes days after the 95-year-old sovereign underwent medical tests and spent the night at...
The Biden administration is once again rescinding former President Trump ’s Remain in Mexico policy in an effort to battle a court ruling forcing the new administration to carry out the controversial policy often viewed as a roadblock to seeking asylum. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) first moved in...
The FBI arrested rapper Fetty Wap in New York on Thursday in a federal drug investigation, a U.S. law enforcement source told CBS News. The rapper, whose legal name is William Junior Maxwell II, is expected to appear in court Friday morning. Maxwell was arrested at Citi Field, home of...
Comments / 0