Just when things didn’t look like they could get any better for the Upper Cape Tech boys’ golf team, they did. The Rams excellent season, which had a huge highlight last week when the team scored the championship at the state vocational tournament, added to its resume by finishing the Mayflower Conference season undefeated at 10-0 in league play thanks to a 5-4 win over Bristol-Plymouth in the regular season finale. Overall the Rams finished their regular season at 13-3 and now they have their sights set on bigger things.

