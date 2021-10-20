CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, AR

Wednesday rain in Clinton: Ideas to make the most of it

Clinton Journal
Clinton Journal
 8 days ago

(CLINTON, AR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clinton Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clinton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cWwkJyk00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
The Hill

Trump to hold tele-rally for Youngkin on eve of Virginia election

Former President Trump will hold a tele-rally for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin on Monday, according to a source close to Trump. The source told The Hill that more details on the rally will be released on Monday or sooner. Bloomberg was the first outlet to report on the news of the rally on Thursday.
VIRGINIA STATE
Clinton Journal

Clinton Journal

Clinton, AR
60
Followers
351
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clinton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy