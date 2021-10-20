CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun forecast for Crescent City — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) A sunny Wednesday is here for Crescent City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crescent City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cWwk9Ej00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
With Crescent City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

