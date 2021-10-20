CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson

West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 8 days ago

WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

