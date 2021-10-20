4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson
WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
