As Covid infection rates soar across the UK questions are being asked about what measures are being put in place to stem the rise.The increase in cases comes just as the annual winter pressures on the NHS start to rise. Many believe more needs to be done to protect the NHS from becoming too stretched and to stop the infection rate getting out of control.But as the infection rate breed concerns of another disrupted festive season, Sajid Javid suggested on Monday that Christmas will be “normal” this year if people continue to come forward for vaccines and make use of...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO