CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yerington, NV

Yerington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Yerington Updates
Yerington Updates
 8 days ago

YERINGTON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cWwjtLl00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yerington, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv#Newsbreak#Nws
Yerington Updates

Yerington Updates

Yerington, NV
54
Followers
347
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yerington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy