Yerington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YERINGTON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
