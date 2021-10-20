Amery Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

AMERY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Showers And Thunderstorms High 55 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 48 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 47 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 48 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 mph



