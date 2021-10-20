CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Rainy forecast for Sioux Center? Jump on it!

Sioux Center Daily
Sioux Center Daily
 8 days ago

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sioux Center Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sioux Center:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cWwjit000

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Center, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunbreak#Nws
The Hill

Trump to hold tele-rally for Youngkin on eve of Virginia election

Former President Trump will hold a tele-rally for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin on Monday, according to a source close to Trump. The source told The Hill that more details on the rally will be released on Monday or sooner. Bloomberg was the first outlet to report on the news of the rally on Thursday.
VIRGINIA STATE
Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center, IA
64
Followers
334
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sioux Center Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy