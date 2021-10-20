CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

 8 days ago

(PHILOMATH, OR) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Philomath, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Philomath:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cWwjg7Y00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Rain

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers then light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

