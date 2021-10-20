CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendive, MT

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Glendive

Glendive Bulletin
Glendive Bulletin
 8 days ago

(GLENDIVE, MT) A sunny Wednesday is here for Glendive, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glendive:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cWwjdTN00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendive, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Mt#Nws
Glendive Bulletin

Glendive Bulletin

Glendive, MT
18
Followers
334
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Glendive Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy