4-Day Weather Forecast For Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
