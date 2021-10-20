CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinckneyville, IL

Sun forecast for Pinckneyville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 8 days ago

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) A sunny Wednesday is here for Pinckneyville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pinckneyville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cWwjX7t00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinckneyville, IL
