Prairie Du Chien, WI

Rainy forecast for Prairie Du Chien? Jump on it!

 8 days ago

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Prairie Du Chien Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Prairie Du Chien:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cWwjTaz00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

