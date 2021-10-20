4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklin

FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.