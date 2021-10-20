CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklin

 8 days ago

FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

