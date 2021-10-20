CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal City, TX

Crystal City Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

CRYSTAL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cWwjOQa00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

