Weather Forecast For Salida

SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 33 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 34 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 37 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.