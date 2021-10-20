Weather Forecast For Salida
SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 33 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 34 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
