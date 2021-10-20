CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

Wednesday has sun for Nebraska City — 3 ways to make the most of it

Nebraska City Post
Nebraska City Post
 8 days ago

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) A sunny Wednesday is here for Nebraska City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nebraska City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cWwjHFV00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nebraska City, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nws
Nebraska City Post

Nebraska City Post

Nebraska City, NE
64
Followers
362
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nebraska City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy