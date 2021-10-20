4-Day Weather Forecast For Wellston
WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
