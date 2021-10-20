4-Day Weather Forecast For Wellston

WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



