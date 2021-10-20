CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellston, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wellston

Wellston Today
Wellston Today
 8 days ago

WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cWwjGMm00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellston, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Trump to hold tele-rally for Youngkin on eve of Virginia election

Former President Trump will hold a tele-rally for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin on Monday, according to a source close to Trump. The source told The Hill that more details on the rally will be released on Monday or sooner. Bloomberg was the first outlet to report on the news of the rally on Thursday.
VIRGINIA STATE
Wellston Today

Wellston Today

Wellston, OH
81
Followers
345
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wellston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy