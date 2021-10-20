CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sitka News Watch

Weather Forecast For Sitka

Sitka News Watch
Sitka News Watch
 8 days ago

SITKA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cWwjA4Q00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain likely during the day; while rain likely overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Sitka#Newsbreak#Nws
Sitka News Watch

Sitka News Watch

Sitka, AK
16
Followers
246
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sitka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy