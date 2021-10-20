Weather Forecast For Sitka
SITKA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain likely during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light Rain Likely
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, October 22
Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 51 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
