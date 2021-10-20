Weather Forecast For Marathon

MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 77 °F 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 77 °F 15 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



