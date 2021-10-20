Weather Forecast For Marathon
MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 77 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 77 °F
- 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0