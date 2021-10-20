Litchfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LITCHFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0