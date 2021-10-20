CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

Litchfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Litchfield News Beat
 8 days ago

LITCHFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cWwj8OD00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Litchfield News Beat

