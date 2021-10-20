Wednesday rain in Fennville: Ideas to make the most of it

(FENNVILLE, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fennville Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fennville:

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, October 21 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly Cloudy High 55 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.