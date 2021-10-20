4-Day Weather Forecast For Mineral
MINERAL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
