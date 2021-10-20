4-Day Weather Forecast For Mineral

MINERAL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.