York, NE

Jump on York’s rainy forecast today

 8 days ago

(YORK, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over York Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for York:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cWwj0KP00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

