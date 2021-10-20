Charlevoix Daily Weather Forecast
CHARLEVOIX, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 49 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
