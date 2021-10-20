4-Day Weather Forecast For Grantsville
GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
