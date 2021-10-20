CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mammoth Lakes, CA

Mammoth Lakes Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Mammoth Lakes Daily
 8 days ago

MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0cWwiuGh00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Newsbreak#Nws
Mammoth Lakes Daily

Mammoth Lakes, CA
