Mammoth Lakes Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 55 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 50 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 48 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.