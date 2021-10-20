Mammoth Lakes Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 55 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 48 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
