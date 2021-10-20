Creston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
